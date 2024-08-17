The Bachelorette episode 7: Who will Jenn Tran eliminate?

With Monday night’s The Bachelorette episode 7 being hometown dates, obviously the stakes are higher and everything feels that much more real. Jenn Tran has a huge decision to make between her final four guys, as only three of them are going to make it to overnights.

Of the group of Devin, Marcus, Jeremy, and Jonathon, you could almost divide it into two separate camps at this point. First, you have the two undisputed favorites in Devin and Marcus. They’ve had a ton of time with her over the season and from an editing standpoint, we’ve also seen a lot of them! We do believe that they will be moving on unless one of their dates is a total disaster. We don’t think that a bad hometown date is a death sentence if you’re a favorite, but it can be really tough if it goes so bad that a lead can’t imagine fitting into your family down the road.

Really, you have to narrow things down here to just Jonathon and Jeremy, especially since Sam M. probably would have replaced one of them if he hadn’t completely botched everything with how he acted over this past episode. One of them is probably going home, and it is easy to argue Jeremy. Why? Well, for starters, it is a little bit of a surprise that he is still a part of the show in the first place! He is likable enough, but he was barely on the how until the last one-on-one date. What is good is that he and Jenn have already had important conversations about religion and potentially raising their children; yet, the edit is a chief concern.

Meanwhile, Jonathon just does not necessarily stand out. It is possible that he can still make it to overnights but unless something huge happens, it is hard to see him lasting later than that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

