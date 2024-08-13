The Bachelorette episode 7 promo: Is Marcus going to leave?

As we prepare to see The Bachelorette episode 7 on ABC next week, hometown dates are going to be front and center for Jenn Tran. Is there going to be a lot of fun stuff ahead? Let’s just say that it certainly seems that way, at least based on the promo for what lies ahead.

As is often the case with dates at this point in the season, a lot of the dates are going to be silly at times and incredibly serious at other points. As a matter of fact, it feels like Marcus could be contemplating whether or not he even is ready to move on in the show.

What Marcus is going through, at least based on the promo alone, is hardly atypical for people at this phase in the franchise. This is where things get super-real and he’s already shown that he is someone who struggles to open up and say exactly how he feels about things. If he’s not ready, he doesn’t want to waste Jenn’s time — but we still think that he could get there.

As for concerned parents, Jeremy’s mother seems to be high on the list based on just her fears, understandably, that her son’s heart will be broken. It is reasonable to think that this will happen, just based on the edit so far. Jeremy is a darkhorse at this point, and it honestly was not until the end of last night’s episode that we started to even take him seriously as a contender. Can he get to where he needs to in a super-short amount of time? That is the big thing that for now, we need a clearer answer to and it’s tricky.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

