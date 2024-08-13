The Bachelorette episode 6: Jenn Tran sends Sam M. home

Heading into The Bachelorette episode 6, one thing felt more or less clear: Jenn Tran would be booting Sam M. from the show. After all, the start of the episode gave it away that she wanted to see him and beyond just that, she did not look happy at all.

For most of the season, Sam has certainly been one of the main characters, though we hardly mean this in an altogether positive manner. This is someone who has come across is arrogant in a lot of confessionals, though both he and his family have disputed a lot of the show’s presentation of events and blamed editing for them.

So what did we get tonight? It all started at the group date, where during the radio conversation Sam just spouted off soundbites rather than saying anything that felt like it had any real substance or bite to it. We can understand why Jenn was a little taken aback by all of this. He then blurted out “I love you” in a discussion after the fact. We honestly don’t want to sit here and say that he doesn’t love Jenn or anything else; however, the problem is that he came across to her as being generic, and as though a lot of answers felt overly rehearsed.

After the end of their multiple conversations, Jenn felt uncomfortable and like there were a number of red flags for her. Maybe he’s the right guy for someone, but he wasn’t for her. Their communication was just bad, and he continued to interrupt her through a lot of their conversation.

We’re sure that this isn’t the last that we’re going to see this saga play out; The Men Tell All is coming, and we imagine that Sam is going to be there to say his piece.

