The Bachelorette episode 7 spoilers: Jenn Tran hometown dates

Next week on The Bachelorette episode 7, we are going to be making it to an oh-so-important part of the season: Hometown dates! Jenn Tran will be meeting the loved ones for all of her top four guys, and some dates will inevitably go better than others.

Before even thinking about any specifics here, we do think that it is at least fair to wonder the following: How much do these dates even matter to the final decision? Well, the answer is complicated. We do tend to think that the lead has a couple of favorites entering the dates and so long as nothing insane happens, they hold true to that. The only way things could radically change is in the event that a date goes catastrophically wrong. We’ve seen a small handful of those over the years, but it’s not a super-frequent occasional at all. Sometimes, the drama is blown out of proportion.

At this point, it is hard to imagine this show doing anything that will legitimately surprise us and with that, we just hope that there are a few fun little moments here and there. Also, that Jenn starts to get the (insert common phrase here) clarity that she likely wanted to have entering this particular point in the season.

Beyond hometown dates, we know that she still has a huge, shocking moment coming in the finale via a proposal — beyond that, of course we also are curious what will happen at the Men Tell All. This has been a messy season, so why would that change now? Probably not, given that we know that Sam M. is probably going to be a part of it.

Devin, Jonathon, Jeremy (surprise), and Marcus are going to be a part of hometowns. At this point, a Devin – Marcus final two feels likely, but can anything change that?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

