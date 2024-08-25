Slow Horses season 4: Tough times for River Cartwright

One of the things we’re excited to see entering Slow Horses season 4 is that for some characters, it may be the most personal story yet.

So, who is that true for in particular? Well, let’s start off here by noting here that River Cartwright is going to be going through so much from top to bottom. He’ll have more of his continued misdeeds on the job but beyond that, he’s also got to deal with some hard times with his grandfather. This is someone who has such an extensive history with spycraft and yet, his mind is starting to go. How does MI5 handle that? It is a question that the series has never had to tackle so far.

If you head over to the link here, you can at the very least get another reminder of some of the near-constant struggles that River is going to ensure on this show. It is a world where there are so many constant struggles that he has to deal with and by virtue of that, we do wonder if he could eventually unravel.

This is going to be the season where Jack Lowden’s character is pushed in a way that he never was before, but we imagine that some of his ambition will remain. This is clearly a guy who does not want to be a part of Slough House forever, but is he also going to be stuck there? It at least feels like a worth thing to wonder for the time being, no? We will just have to see where the story takes him in the end here…

