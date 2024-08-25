Slow Horses season 5: Gary Oldman on Lamb’s … gas

There are few drama shows out there that can get away with flatulence as a memorable plot point and yet, Slow Horses can. It’s already done it with Jackson Lamb before; somehow, moving forward, it will find a way to do so again.

With that being said, don’t necessary expect it to be a thing moving into season 4; it seems like some of the best stuff on this particularly-gross subject may be saved for the already-filmed season 5 instead.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Slow Horses discussion — there will be weekly reviews all season!

Speaking in a new interview with IndieWire, here is some of what the actor had to say about some memorable scenes moving forward, ones that could put this front and center:

“In Season 5, we’ve got an absolute zinger. [Laughs] … The scene is about my flatulence. It’s a great one. We had such fun shooting it. He says, ‘It’s just gas, the most natural thing in the world. Don’t know what everybody’s so excited about.’ But I actually think he uses it like, ‘Don’t get so close to me.’ Literally. He’s delicious that way.”

While all of this is gross, we imagine that this is a part of what makes Gary enjoy this role so much Jackson is the sort of guy who has no real fear when it comes to how he lives or acts. He is focused more on the job and other parts of his life! Moving into season 4, there’s a chance we could be seeing a reflective side to the guy, especially since it feels like legacy is going to be one of the central themes. Then again, there’s also going to be a ton of action and high stakes, which are the sort of thing this should is really known for.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Slow Horses right now, including other details about River’s story

What do you most want to see when it comes to Slow Horses season 4, let alone season 5?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







