Slow Horses season 4: The David Cartwright spotlight

As you do prepare to check out Slow Horses season 4 on Apple TV+, it feels fair to wonder what characters are going to stand out the most. Obviously you have Jackson Lamb front and center, but then there is a particularly deep bench that has been established over the past eighteen episodes.

So, who will stand out the most moving forward? This is where you do have to cast at least some attention on the direction of Jonathan Pryce as David Cartwright, who is going to have a significant part to play moving forward. Sure, there is a chance that this season is going to have action sequences aplenty, but there is also a specific human element here that will be explored.

With the David character in particular, it feels like a prominent question that will be asked here is quite simple: What happens when a man like David with so many secrets starts to lose some of his capacities? Is there a danger with this? You have these overarching questions from an MI5 sense, but then there is also a personal aspect of this that is deep and pretty emotional. After all, David is the most important mentor in River’s life and for him, seeing a deterioration will be incredibly difficult. It also could lead to some pretty radical changes when it comes to his own personality moving forward.

So of course, you can anticipate this season of Slow Horses being one of the most action-packed that we’ve had a chance to see — the trailer certainly makes that clear. Just be aware at the same time that there is something else far deeper happening along the way.

