Slow Horses season 5: Has filming already wrapped up?

As we prepare for the premiere of Slow Horses season 4 on Apple TV+ next month, there is already good news on season 5!

After all, it has been clear for a while that the Gary Oldman series will be coming back for another season. (There are also some rumors out there about a season 6, but we’ll cross that bridge a little bit later.) Season 5 started filming earlier this year, and we can actually tell you now that it is already done!

So what does this mean when it comes to the long-term future of the program? Well, it means that more than likely, there will be a season 5 teaser at the end of the season 4 finale, which means that the series can continue on with the trend that they’ve done the past few years. There is no guarantee that everyone is going to make it out of season 4 alive, but we’re obviously confident about Jackson Lamb. Where would this show ultimately be without him?

Now if the season 6 indications are true, the series could start shooting that either later this year or in early 2025. The good thing is that with these seasons being so short at just six episodes, it means that everyone involved still has some time to do some other things in addition to being a part of Slough House. Each season also feels very much different! Isn’t it easy to say that after what we saw from season 3 versus season 2? Based on most surface details, Slow Horses season 4 could kick off with an explosion and from there, lead into a storyline where a lot of valuable members of Slough House could end up being targeted.

