Slow Horses season 4: Will Catherine Standish return?

With the arrival of Slow Horses season 4 now a mere matter of weeks away, what better time to think about the status of Catherine Standish?

There is, after all, so much to love about her as a part of the series. Not only is she crafty, but she’s not afraid to go toe-to-toe when it matters the most. She also had one of the greatest arguments of the entire third season with Jackson Lamb in the finale, and that could unfortunately be an impetus for a larger departure.

Of course, there is also the following question you have to think about here, as well: Is Standish actually dead? Lamb does comment in the season 4 trailer that someone on his team is dead, but do you even consider her a teammate anymore?

What we can at least note for now is that there is zero evidence out there that Saskia Reeves is leaving the show, even if her character is not featured in any of the trailers that are out there at present. Our hope is just that there are going to be some opportunities coming up to see her interact with Lamb in some new and surprising ways. It is certainly possible that her MIA status is a misdirect to have us asking questions.

All we can say at this point is simply this: Standish’s presence in the Slow Horses world is much appreciated, and even if there is more distance with her and much of Slough House, we do tend to think that there are a lot of interesting stories still to tell. Luckily, we should find out before too long, and let’s just hope that season 4 captures the same greatness of season 3.

What do you want to see from Standish on Slow Horses season 4, provided that she is back?

