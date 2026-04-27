CIA season 1 episode 10 spoilers: The ‘Rare Earth’ story

Come next week there will be a chance to see CIA season 1 episode 10 arrive over at CBS — what more can we say about it now?

Well, before we dive too deep into any one thing in particular, we should note that “Rare Earth” could help on some level to set the stage for the finale airing in a few weeks. We are in the home stretch of the season and at the very least, we do tend to think that some stories could be thematically linked. Beyond that, though, we also just know that we’re going to get a pretty-interesting procedural story here. One of the central questions at its core is going to be just how far people are willing to go in their pursuit of valuable minerals, which we know can be used for weapons, trade, or the acquisition of resources.

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To get a few more updates now on what is ahead, be sure to check out the full CIA season 1 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Rare Earth” – When a foreign diplomat is killed after sneaking into the U.S. under unknown circumstances, Colin and Bill discover that a rare mineral with potential to disrupt international relations may be the reason he was targeted, Monday, May 4 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Without even knowing just where this story will go, we do still feel like this is exactly the sort of story that CIA should be doing. While it keeps some of the classic Wolf Entertainment formula, the cases are still ones with international implications. If we were not doing something like this, what would the point of the series be?

What do you most want to see moving into CIA season 1 episode 10 next week?

Do you like the specific focus we are seeing for some of these cases? Be sure to share below and once you do, come back — there are other updates ahead you do not want to miss.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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