The Bachelorette episode 8 video: Jenn Tran arrives in Hawaii

Tomorrow night’s episode of The Bachelorette is almost here, and obviously this one is pivotal to Jenn Tran and her journey.

After all, consider the circumstances at present! The show’s lead is now in Hawaii and while there, she will kick off her overnight dates / fantasy suites. Devin, Marcus, and Jonathon are all still present, and one of them will likely be eliminated either by the end of the episode or the start of Tuesday’s Men Tell All special. We’ve seen that play out in some different ways over the years.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C_CYwtlsNSV/?hl=en

Here is what we can say here — Jenn is going to get even more advice from someone who has not only gone through the process, but has had an extremely successful relationship after the fact.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new sneak peek where Jenn arrives to the Aloha State and soon after, receives a visit from Molly Mesnick. The two interacted already this season in Seattle, and we do actually think people from several years in the past are really suited to be in this position. While Molly was never a lead, she did go through one of the most dramatic situations in the history of the franchise. She’s had a lot of time since then to build a wonderful relationship with Jason and knows what it takes. Hopefully, she will be able to guide Jenn on the right path towards finding the right partner. Obviously a physical connection is important, but it’s not the only thing that is!

Based on everything that we’ve seen so far, the most important thing entering season 8 is that Jenn forges emotional connections that are even deeper with the guys — and also determines what their lives will be like after the fact.

Related – Is Devin going to be leaving The Bachelorette this week?

What do you think we are going to see moving into The Bachelorette episode 8 tomorrow night?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







