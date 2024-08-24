The Bachelorette episode 8 spoilers: Is Devin leaving?

Monday night is going to bring The Bachelorette episode 8 to ABC — would it shock you to know that this is the most shocking one ever? Hey, that is what the producers love to promote here the majority of the time!

Based on a lot of the previews out there, it seems like one of the big issues Jenn Tran will be forced to combat is the idea that a lot of people in the game may be contemplating an exit — which we imagine has to be super frustrating. She wants people that are there to make a commitment to her and yet, you have Marcus unsure if he can get to where she needs while Jonathon struggles to open up.

Then, you have Devin, who you could easily say has been one of the favorites for most of the season. Is he about to leave the show altogether? If you head over to the link here, you can see a preview where it seems like he “can’t do it anymore” — but what does that mean?

If we had to make some sort of a guess here, it’s that we are looking at a situation here that is actually pretty common within this world, one where someone struggles with what the overnight dates / fantasy suites mean and your feelings are so real. Everyone may think that they can handle what goes into this part of the show and they are 100% aware of it signing up; however, there is a big difference between thinking that you are ready to do something here and then actually being able to handle it in the moment. We do think it’s evidence that Devin’s feelings are real, but he has to be careful not to have everything fall apart.

