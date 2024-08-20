The Bachelorette episode 8 spoilers: Fantasy suites in Hawaii

If you saw the preview for what lies ahead on The Bachelorette episode 8 last night, then you know that Jenn Tran and the guys are off to Hawaii. Shouldn’t that mean a lot of romance in a pretty picturesque setting? In theory, the answer there is yes!

Of course, at the same time we know that this is a show that has potential for all sorts of messiness, and it feels clear we are going to be getting some of that ahead, as well. Commitment problems could be an issue for some of Jenn’s guys. Marcus has already suggested that he’s “not there” yet and as we get closer to an engagement, at least one other guy could be starting to get cold feet. (Obviously, we feel for Jenn given that she is really putting herself out on the line for some of these men.)

Below, you can see the full The Bachelorette episode 8 synopsis below with a few more details — mostly about the dates more so than the drama:

As her journey to find love comes to a close, Jenn and her final three men arrive in Hawaii for an action-packed week of dates across land, sea and sky. Jenn takes one man on a breathtaking helicopter tour, embarks on a thrilling jeep adventure with another, and concludes the week with an adventurous boat ride and manta ray swim alongside her final suitor. Amid the excitement and pressure of looming overnight dates, some men grapple with fears of commitment and rejection, leading them to question their futures with Jenn.

Given the way the season ends with that proposal moment, you could argue that the commitment issues are foreshadowing something like Jenn leaving alone. Personally, we just see it as a misdirect — this is a show that loves to engage in trickery!

