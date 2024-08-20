The Bachelorette episode 8 spoilers: Jenn Tran’s overnight dates

Are you ready to see The Bachelorette episode 8 over on ABC? Well, let’s say it is going to be arriving soon and obviously, it will be momentous.

What is at the center of it here? Well, think Jenn Tran having to make a really hard decision when it comes to her future. It feels like Devin and Marcus are obviously her final two at this point, but could anything get in the way of that? It certainly feels like there is room for there to be at least some surprises still in there, but it would take a monumental shift for things to change. (We understand that the finale is hinting that a big twist for Jenn is ahead, but we still think it’s possible that this is just her trying to propose herself rather than the other way around.)

As for the annual Men Tell All, rest assured you’re going to have a chance to see it sooner rather than later as well. The event recently filmed in Los Angeles, and we tend to think it could cover a remainder of the fantasy-suite drama (if there is any) leading into the finale. Also, be prepared for some of the upcoming episodes to also serve as a form of promotion for what else is ahead in Bachelor Nation. Not only is there a new season of The Bachelor on the way starring Grant Ellis, but you also have The Golden Bachelorette this fall with Joan Vassos. In one way or another, both of these are going to be in the spotlight and there is a lot to be excited about.

Let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves, though — there may be fireworks still to come with Jenn! Brace yourselves accordingly, as the preview suggests that a lot of guys could be feeling uncertain.

Related – Get some more discussion right now on Grant Ellis as The Bachelor

What do you most want to see moving into The Bachelorette episode 8, let alone the rest of the season?

Be sure to to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







