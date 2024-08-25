Evil season 4: See a deleted scene with Kristen, Lynn

In the wake of the series finale airing just a matter of days ago, we are thrilled to have some more Evil season 4 goodies to share.

So, what does that mean today? It’s pretty simple: A deleted scene that puts Kristen and her daughter Lynn front and center. This scene is from “How to Split an Atom,” the first episode that had a big storyline about Lynn wanting to become a nun. However, she certainly was met with resistance on that, including from her own mother.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a scene in which Lynn confronts Kristen outside the home about her doing away with some of her study materials, with Katja Herbers’ character saying that she will understand down the line. It shows how much Lynn is eager to pursue this potentially future at this point; yet, we also understand why the scene was deleted. It was clearly determined elsewhere within the episode that there was enough information out there about the storyline and the producers didn’t want to slow anything down. This is a more than fine scene that does not disrupt anything within the canon of the story; sometimes, moments are cut from episodes just because they don’t always fit into the flow of things. We have seen that on so many different occasions at this point.

Now, let’s just go ahead and hope that there is still a chance at a season 5 — we certainly want it, and we tend to think that a lot of people out there feel the exact same way about things. It really just comes down to whether there is enough viewership here for it be deemed as worthy of coming back.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

