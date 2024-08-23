Evil season 4: A deleted Kristen – Leland scene, and a new reveal!

We are a little over twenty-four hours past the Evil series finale airing on Paramount+ and yet, there is still more to share! Luckily, there is some footage that was left on the cutting-room floor, and we have a chance now to sink our teeth into some of it.

Take, for instance, an awkward and hilarious scene from the season 4 premiere that was cut for slowing down the overall flow of the episode. If you head over to the Twitter of executive producer Robert King, you can see it play out from start to finish.

The real highlight of this entire deleted scene to us is seeing Leland saying all of his typical uber-creepy stuff to Kristen, only for her to then shout it out to everyone in the elevator with them. After all, there is talk in here of Satan, demons, babies, and all of the other crazy stuff that you get on this show much of the time.

Here is something else that is notable: King noting that Kristen’s ancestors were potentially once a part of the 60. Here is what Robert had to say on that matter:

Yes, we were going there with her dad, Tim, in season five. But…

Obviously, this would have been a cool reveal that helped to explain why she was so tied to everything happening on the series — and alas, it is something now that we may never get an opportunity to see play out. The efforts for there to be another season are ongoing, but in this current media climate we think it’s a little reckless to sit here and act as though anything is either guaranteed or close to it. It’s going to take a lot of time and effort.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

