Evil season 5: EP talks potential stories, if revived

Now that Evil season 4 (and quite possibly the series) are over, it is time to go over to the next big question. Is there any chance at all that a season 5 ends up happening?

Now, we know that there are reasons to think that the show could still be saved, despite being canceled. It did perform really well recently for Netflix, and it ironically has had a nice surge in popularity ever since it was initially handed the metaphorical axe. There’s a chance that other parties are interested in it now beyond Paramount+, but this is the sort of stuff that can’t really be talked about publicly. If the series fails to find a new home, we’ll hear about it then. Conversely, if it turns out that the show does land a home, we’ll get a big announcement.

One way or another, here is your cursory reminder that there are more stories left to tell, and the finale made that clear. Speaking to Variety, here is what executive producer Michelle King had to say on this particular subject:

Sure [there can be more stories], in that, I mean, none of the characters, with the exception of Sheryl, are dead. They’re in contact. And unfortunately, evil in the world is still going strong, so there’s no sense that it would need to be the end. But that said, I think what we did accomplish hopefully will be satisfying to fans.

This was the goal clearly with this finale: Present an ending that does not necessarily have to be the ending. It really just depends on the next few months. We do think that the campaign to save the show is now in full force, and we just wonder if this whole crazy process would have happened at all were Paramount not in the middle of some potential sale.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Evil right away, including if there is a search for a new home

What would you want to see in a potential Evil season 5, no matter where it launched?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







