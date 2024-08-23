Evil season 5: Show EP on state of possible revival

Following today’s Evil series finale, we certainly know that there is a big-time desire out there to make a season 5 happen. Of course, there are also challenges.

First and foremost, we should make it clear that Katja Herbers, the entire cast, and the producers all seem eager to keep things going — the finale itself also certainly left enough stories open-ended so that it could come back in some shape or form. You have Kristen and David in Rome, but couldn’t they come back to America? Could the show relocate? Leland is still alive, and that may be another problem that he has to deal with.

Speaking to Deadline, executive producer Robert King confirmed that he and executive producer Michelle King do still have an interest in continuing:

It feels like there’ll be two more seasons. Michelle, I’m not stepping out of our bounds with saying we wish we could do more, am I? Because it’s just cool. It’s a fun idea, a fun cast.

Now here is where things get interesting. Michelle King also had the following to say on the subject of whether or not there are discussions happening with other networks or streaming services:

I think we should just leave that be. I don’t think we can answer the question.

For the time being, we do think that there is a reason for a lot of hope here regarding the future. If there were no discussions actively happening, don’t you think that this would be said? It’s at least how we feel at the moment. We don’t think that anyone in the cast and crew is altogether interested in giving people false hope. Netflix seems like a great future home given that past seasons have performed well there over the past several weeks; nonetheless, we just have to wait and see what happens.

What do you think the chances are of an Evil season 5 happening down the road?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

