Ted Lasso season 4 star jokes about renewal reports

Yesterday, some news came out that we absolutely did not expect — a Ted Lasso season 4 seems to be very much in the works! While there is no official renewal at present over at Apple TV+, multiple cast members have reportedly had their options exercised. Our hope is now that within the next few weeks, you are going to be seeing some more news about people signing on to return. We do tend to think that there are at least some plans in place already; otherwise, the headlines from yesterday would not be out there.

Now, what we want to do within this piece is have a little bit of fun courtesy of Nick Mohammed. For those who are unaware, the actor behind Nate has been cheekily teasing for a while the idea that the show is not actually over. As a matter of fact, you can argue that he has been more on board this possibility than almost anyone else that is out there, and it’s nice to see that he is getting his moment in the sun!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

Was he always serious with some of his past remarks? That’s the thing that is hard to figure out. What we can at least do is share his comment on Twitter after the news was first revealed:

“Told ya!”

Short, sweet, and exactly to the point. What more could you have wanted here? We do tend to think that is a reasonably good question. Nonetheless, we hope that Nick ends up returning to the series, and we do tend to think he will — much of the cast in general all seems to be open to the idea of coming back, or at least that is what they’ve said in a number of interviews over the years.

Related – When could a Ted Lasso season 4 end up premiering?

Do you think that the entire Ted Lasso cast is going to return for season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







