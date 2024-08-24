Ted Lasso season 4: When could filming begin?

Earlier today, the surprising and glorious news was first confirmed that a Ted Lasso season 4 is inching closer to happening. While it is not official yet, the fact that multiple cast members have had their options picked up strongly suggests we’re going to see it at some point.

Of course, the joy of the news today has to be accompanied by a number of other questions. Take, for starters, when production could actually kick off on the series if it comes back.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

According to a report from Deadline — the same one that broke the news about the series’ apparent future — the plan appears to be starting up production at some point in early 2025. How long it lasts will be based mostly on the episode count, as that is a subject that is still very-much up for debate. The first season lasted for ten episodes, whereas the second two saw themselves increased up to twelve.

We certainly do not think there is an absence of stories that could be told from this world, especially since there were some parts of the end of last season that frustrated fans. While it was wonderful that Ted got to be reunited with his son, there was a way set up on the show where he would be able to move Henry and Michelle to the UK and also continue to coach Richmond. Meanwhile, we know not everyone loved that Rebecca’s romantic endgame happened to be with a guy she met on a boat for one episode in season 3. We would say that in general, the third season got a little unwieldly where the show started to tread old ground more than necessarily trying to do some brand-new things.

Season 4 is a chance to lift the show back up to its creative peak — whether that happens remains to be seen but for now, we want to be hopeful.

Related – Who has signed on already for a Ted Lasso season 4?

What do you want to see now that a Ted Lasso season 4 is close to official?

Share right now in the attached comments, and also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







