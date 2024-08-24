Industry season 3: HBO posts full premiere for free

We’ve said this for the past few months, but it remains true now — HBO wants to turn Industry season 3 into the biggest hit possible. Why wouldn’t they? Clearly, they know that this is a season that has a tremendous upside and it has turned into yet another prestige hit for them.

Now, if there is still one thing that the show is missing, it is a certain amount of mainstream attention. This is not a popular success yet on the level of Succession or The Gilded Age, and we do think that the network would like to get things moving in that direction. With that in mind, we are pleased to see some efforts being made even still!

If you head over to the link here, you can actually watch the full premiere episode from start to finish. This is something that could help to get people on board here, and we do think it’s smart for the producers to make it that you can understand the story here even if you have not seen much of the first two seasons. (Granted, it is still better if you did.) One of the things that makes the premiere so exciting is that it marks the Industry debut of none other than Kit Harington. The former Game of Thrones star is playing the part here of Henry Muck, an environmental-company guru who has shown, time and time again, that he has a real affinity for being able to sell himself and some of what makes his place of business stand out.

However, is there a whole lot more to him than meets the eye? Let’s just say that the answer to this is an obvious yes, and you are going to have a chance to dive so much further into this in due time.

