Industry season 3 episode 3 promo: Henry Muck’s big speaking gig

As you get prepared to see Industry season 3 episode 3 on HBO next week, it looks like there is going to be a slight change when it comes to setting. Beyond just that, it also seems like there is an opportunity to dive further into who Henry Muck truly is.

Based on the first few minutes of the preview for what lies ahead, it may be easy to draw some assumptions that this is a guy really just out for the betterment of the planet. That is what he wants investors to think when it comes to Lumi but at the same time, there is more to him than meets the eye. He can be manipulative, and he also can be exploitative of his situation and his power. You get a small sense of that in the promo, and he totally feels like the sort of guy who is going to say he’s a good guy and then act the opposite way.

As for what else is going to be coming up next, the promo suggests that there’s going to be a battle amongst investors, some huge challenges, and even Eric being pushed in all directions. What is he going to want to do, and is he going to have any real choice in the matter? This could be an episode about control just as much as it is some climate conference, so go ahead and consider this over the course of the days ahead.

For now, let’s just give Kit Harington some props for delivering a pretty incredible performance as Muck so far, and also really working to make him feel, both physically and emotionally, as different from Jon Snow as you are ever going to find. We imagine that this had to be a pretty hard thing to do when so much of your history has been identified alongside such a singular role.

