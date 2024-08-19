Industry season 3 episode 3 spoilers: The climate conference

Do you want to know a little bit more regarding the story of Industry season 3 episode 3 on HBO next week? Well, let’s start with the title: “It.” Seriously. How do you come up with it? Well, it feels like one of those things that is going to be made a little more clear after you watch.

As for what we can say about the state of the story at present, it begins with noting that the setting for the upcoming story is going to be Switzerland, where you are going to see a climate conference that feels pretty appropriate to what we are going to be seeing with Lumi for most of the season. While Henry Muck may be someone with questionable morality, his company is clearly trying to position itself as perfection within a number of green spaces. It is actively working to scoop up as much market hype as possible … but is all of that about to fall apart? It feels like it is possible…

Below, you can check out the full Industry season 3 episode 3 synopsis to get some other insight all about what lies ahead:

Eric, Yasmin, and Robert head to the COP Climate Conference in Switzerland to display Pierpoint’s confidence in pivoting to ethical investing. But when Harper pulls a stunt that disrupts the status quo, market support for Lumi becomes threatened.

We do think there are a couple of interesting forces at play over the next several episodes. One of the big ones is going to be whether or not Henry is going to end up being an asset or a detriment to his company long-term. The other is seeing the race between Eric and Harper when it comes to trying to recruit Lumi to a certain extent. This season could be more about a rivalry and as a result of that, we do tend to think some entertaining times are ahead.

Related – Is there confidence already for an Industry season 4?

What do you most want to see right now moving into Industry season 3 episode 3 on HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







