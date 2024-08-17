Industry season 4 renewal odds boosted by season 3 premiere

While there is technically no official renewal as of yet for Industry season 4, are there reasons to be hopeful at the moment? We tend to think so.

Moving the finance drama to Sunday night was a bold gamble by the folks over at HBO, but you could easily argue that it was a smart decision for them to make. The critical reception for the first two seasons proved to be strong, and clearly they saw a higher ceiling here similar to what happened with The Gilded Age back in 2023.

So far, it does feel pretty fair to say already that the decision is paying off. According to a report from The Wrap, viewership for the season 3 premiere on Sunday night totaled 300,000 viewers across HBO and Max. This is an improvement of an incredible 60% from the start of season 2. While this may seem like a low number compared to other hits, this is not a series known for huge audiences. Also, remember that with a lot of HBO and Max shows, the audiences do tend to increase massively after the fact. Given that a show like this does not necessarily have a huge viewership that will spoil things, there is less pressure to watch it immediately and more people can pick up on it a little bit after the fact.

At this point, we honestly think that an Industry season 4 is close to inevitable. The only thing that we have to wait on is whether there are more great stories to tell … but at least there is no evidence right now that we’re entering the final season. Given the show has reached a peak of great commercial success, why not find a way to keep that going a little while longer?

