Evil season 5: Aasif Mandvi wants a revival

Just in case you wanted a reminder that just about everyone on Evil wants to keep doing more of the show, we’ve got you covered — and this time, in the form of Aasif Mandvi.

Out of a lot of the main characters on the show, you can argue that Ben had the ending that we most want to see change. Sure, he’s making a ton of money and we understand totally why he wouldn’t want to turn that down, but he’s separate from Kristen and David! In some way, we do want to see this trio reunited, even if it is not a remotely easy thing to do given that the latter two are in Rome. Then again, if Robert and Michelle King can find a way to free Leland from his current situation if the show is picked up, we easily imagine that they are going to find a way to get Ben back around the others as well.

As we’ve noted already, the future of Evil is at this point really all about seeing if there is a way for either Paramount+ to change their mind or another streaming service to decide that they want to do more. On this front, almost nothing is confirmed. However, Mandvi made it clear to TV Insider that he is as interested as anyone in keeping this going:

I mean, look, I hope we do because I think it’s a great show and I think the writing is so good and there are so few shows, I think, in the world of television and streaming these days that—I’m on it, so I’m obviously biased, but I actually do think it’s a tremendous show and I think the Kings have created such an interesting world, and it was premature, the ending. I think we do have a lot more stories and a lot more journeys to go on with this show, so I don’t think the Kings were ever done with it. So I do hope that there’s a version of this where it gets picked up somewhere else or some other streamer comes in, or even—it seems like it’s dark days for Paramount Global right now. So I don’t know what’s going to happen there, but it feels like this show deserves more, it deserves another season for the fans and for us. I think that we have so many more stories that you want that we want to tell.

Mandvi is referring to “dark days” within the context of a possible Paramount sale, which has complicated almost everything for the company as of late — and is also the reason why there may not be a renewal there. The series has performed incredibly well at Netflix but for now, nothing is guaranteed.

What do you think the story could be for Ben on Evil season 5?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

