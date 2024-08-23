Evil season 5: Show EP on possible Michael Emerson return

If there was ever some evidence that the producers are hoping for an Evil season 5 to happen someday, it is this: They did not kill off Leland!

After all, think about it like this: Michael Emerson’s character was easily the Big Bad over the course of the series, and we do tend to think that 100% whenever the show is meant to end, he will be removed further from the equation. While you can argue that Leland is now trapped, he isn’t exactly dead. That does give the entire team a little more flexibility to do what they want, and this could prove to be pretty darn interesting, no?

Of course, trying to get a ton of additional details on this can be tricky, but here is what executive producer Robert King had to say (with a laugh) to TVLine about Leland’s fate, coupled with what it could mean for the future:

“You should never say never. So if you kill Michael Emerson, and the show comes back, what are you going to do? Bring him back, like in a soap opera or something? … He’s obviously captured in some way that seems supernatural and magical. So, can he be released? Sure.”

Given that Leland has certainly had help from demons before, that could certainly happen again — this is all just a mechanism to allow the Kings to be creative in the event that Evil comes back. Whether or not it will remains the grand mystery and for good reason, since we do think that any discussions about the future are probably being kept as secretive as possible. The last thing that anyone probably wants to do at this point is give away something that major.

For now, if you want to see more of the show, keep fighting the good fight and we’ll see what happens!

Do you think there is an actual chance that we see more Evil someday?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

