Only Murders in the Building season 4: A Selena Gomez surprise

With the premiere of Only Murders in the Building season 4 coming to Hulu on Tuesday, this is the perfect time for anything and everything that is fun about this show and its cast to surface. That includes the main trio doing whatever they can to send some love to fans.

If you head over to the link here, you can see that Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez all made an appearance at the recent premiere event for the new season in Los Angeles, much to the surprise of a lot of fans in attendance. This was a fun little chance for everyone to see some of their favorite actors, and also get a head start on the new season.

What we do know about the start of the season at this point is pretty simple, and it starts with the fact that Sazz Pataki is dead. This was Charles’ longtime stunt-double and certainly someone he thought that would be in his life for a long time. Figuring out how to solve this case could be a real challenge, especially since it is being balanced out with some other stuff — namely, what’s going on when it comes to the movie based on the podcast.

Is there a chance that the film ties into the case somehow? That’s an easy theory to make, just as it is also easy to speculate that somehow, Charles was actually the target of the killer rather than Sazz. After all, they do bear a close physical resemblance, especially since the killer shot Sazz in Charles’ apartment and the lights were off at the time.

