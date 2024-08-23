Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: AI Instigator hits Tucker, Rubina

This afternoon in the Big Brother 26 house we had our first known instance of the AI Instigator hitting the house — there may have been some earlier, but we did not get to see either them or the fallout.

In this particular instance the Instigator was not present; however, at the same time there was some actual drama that could make this twist somewhat worthwhile.

Based on the updates after the fact, what we heard is the Instigator used Quinn’s avatar to brag about the Pentagon, say that Rubina should have been taken out, and that she and Tucker have been holding hands. All of this caused Rubina to freak out and cry in the HoH room, where Tucker comforted her and said that it was okay — also, that this could just be America trying to stir the pot and keep the Quinn – Tucker feud going.

From all of this, the first assumption to make is that Tucker is not the Instigator, since if he was this would be an absolutely diabolical thing to do to one of your most important allies within the game. Also, the houseguests have not been told this is an active player, as we’ve already heard speculation that this is Brooklyn or Cedric doing it. Personally, we think that America voted for either Angela or Joseph to get it, knowing that either one of them would be super-messy and try to use it to throw daggers all over the place. The Tucker – Rubina showmance was obvious already, and they may not have thought bringing it up was a big deal.

Now, the funniest outcome here is that it is somehow Tucker, and he mostly just did this to make people think it wasn’t him. We’re sure he did get plenty of votes…

