Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Tucker (and Rubina) as pawns?

The first thing that we should state within this particular Big Brother 26 live-feed update is this: Nobody has left the game. We know that there were rumors all over social media due to the extended outage for the entirety of the morning, but nothing has seemingly changed in the house.

If there was something that transpired in terms of offensive comments, nobody is discussing it for now. (It could be a part of the Sunday episode, but this is not the sort of thing that can be speculated about. All we can say is that everyone is still present and accounted for.) There’s really a good chance that this blockage was all due to the AI Instigator twist, which is 100% the sort of thing they would want to save for the actual air show.

So what is happening now when it comes to the plan for the week? Well, it does feel like T’kor is going to nominate Tucker and take him up on his offer to be a pawn, even if he didn’t really want to. Meanwhile, Rubina has volunteered to be a replacement nominee if need be. We stand by what we’ve said the past 24 hours, and that is that T’kor actually wants Tucker to go on her HoH and she’s just taking him up on his offer and hoping that he loses the next two competitions. If he’s still on the block come eviction night, there is a good chance that he ends up leaving.

Because the feeds have been down so much of the day, it’s hard to gauge the full plan for T’kor as HoH now. However, we do think that she is probably going to put up Cam and Makensy and say that the latter is her target. Leah is also there as a possibility, as well.

