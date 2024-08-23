Dancing with the Stars 33: Other possible Olympians

This week, we learned that the first Dancing with the Stars 33 cast member is Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik. This one felt like a no-brainer, mostly because the show has never featured a male gymnast before.

With this being said, we’ve noted in the past that the show loves casting multiple Olympians coming right of the Games, and it makes sense from a popularity standpoint. If you are the show or some of these athletes, why not strike while the iron is hot?

Below, we do have a list of notable athletes who the series could consider.

Katie Ledecky – We would imagine that producers have asked her before and she would be arguably the biggest get — we’re talking about one of the most decorated swimmers of all time. This is all about whether she is interested in the gig.

Sha’Carri Richardson – She’s one of the most famous track-and-field stars this generation and honestly, we think that she would be SO much fun to watch.

Jordan Chiles – She would have a great story after being stripped of a bronze medal through no fault of her own. She’s innately likable and also, you’d get a fun little gymnast rivalry to explore here. Why not go for that?

Noah Lyles – Personality-wise, he’s got the biggest one out of anyone on Team USA. However, he’s also somewhat polarizing online — would he want to do this?

We are going to learn the entire cast of Dancing with the Stars 33 come September 4, and we feel already like there’s a chance for some non-Olympic athletes to also be featured. We know that Jason Kelce in particular is at the top of a lot of wishlists in general.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

