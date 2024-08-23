Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2: About the rings…

The premiere of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 is coming sooner rather than later at this point. Why not just go ahead and discuss the rings themselves? They are clearly the cornerstone of the story at this point, and we tend to think that some awesome stuff is going to be happening with them. They represent power (hence the title), but also influence — meaning basically that there is room to play around with such a wide abundance of things.

So want to know more about how some new rings come into play? Well, let’s just say there is a new video all about that very thing…

If you head over to the series’ official Twitter, you can see the cast and crew discuss three rings that were largely untouched of Sauron, but how others could potentially bear some of his influence. We certainly know the story of the notorious One Ring from Lord of the Rings itself, but this show is going to allow you to better understand the power and meaning of many others when it comes to the dwarves, the elves, and others within middle-Earth.

On the surface, you can argue that trying to keep track of the rings, their meanings, and who has what could be rather difficult. However, this is a sentiment that we had back at the start of House of the Dragon season 2 with the dragons and by the end of it, we honestly were not having anywhere near the sort of problem that we did in the early going. Over time, things got a little bit easier to piece together and figure out.

Remember now that the premiere of season 2 is a mere matter of days away…

