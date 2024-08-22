Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2: A surprise alliance

The second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is coming in just a matter of days — are you ready to check it out?

Well, at this point, it feels very-much clear that there are going to be a handful of storylines and yet, one stands out above the rest — what’s happening with Sauron. The villain has ascended in power thanks to the events at the end of season 1, and it goes without saying that Galadriel is going to be reeling from the betrayal. She feels duped and frustrated, and of course will do whatever she can in order to ensure that she turns things around. That includes forging some unlikely alliances.

Who would have thought that this character and Adar could work together? It is obviously improbable, but this is what happens when you have a common enemy at times. Speaking to Gizmodo, here is some of what Morfydd Clark had to say on the subject:

“It was lost of fun because they are so at odds, and yet they’re forced into a situation that’s deeply uncomfortable for both of them … Ultimately, all of their decisions [with each other] are based on Sauron. He’s still got them. They’ve lost their confidence, and Sauron’s taken it.”

With all of this in mind, the question obviously remains as to whether or not the duo can find a way to get it back. We’re optimistic that in some way, they can figure it out … but it will not be easy. Also, we know that Sauron is not exactly going anywhere as a villain long-term, even if he may go away for a time.

If nothing else, you can say that season 2 of The Rings of Power will be a great chance to add flexibility to these characters — and why wouldn’t we want that?

Related – Get some more news on Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power now, including another version of Sauron

What are you most excited to see leading into the premiere of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







