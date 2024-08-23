Wednsday season 2: Haley Joel Osment talks filming

Haley Joel Osment is going to be a part of Wednesday season 2, and in a way doesn’t that make a good bit of sense?

Think about it like this: We are talking here about someone who is a bit of a horror icon thanks to The Sixth Sense and while the Jenna Ortega series is very-much different, there is a certain element of nostalgia baked into it.

What is rather cool here is that Osment is just as much a fan of the show as anyone; because of that, he actively worked to ensure that nothing was too spoiled for him while he was working on the new season. For more, just check out some of his comments to Us Weekly while promoting his upcoming movie Blink Twice:

“I intentionally didn’t read anything that I wasn’t in for that season … I want to protect myself as an audience member, too.

“It was definitely a surreal experience where I had watched and enjoyed the first season. Then after not so much time, you find yourself on set with all those same people and getting directed by Tim Burton — one of my favorite directors who I’ve admired so much for so long.”

There is not a whole lot of information out there at present about Wednesday season 2, save for the fact that it is currently being shot in Ireland and per all indications, it is going to be even darker / more intense than what we saw the first time around. Personally, we’re ready for some craziness to come out of that, and also to see a story that really continues to move in some pretty bizarre directions. We don’t expect it to actually air for a little more than a year and with that in mind, we’re just happy to get whatever tease we can along the way.

