Wednesday season 2: A new Jenna Ortega filming update

As many of you may be aware at the moment, Wednesday season 2 is currently deep in production — but just how much has been done?

Well, if there is one person who is going to know about this, it is star Jenna Ortega — in addition to being the title character on the Netflix show, she is involved behind the scenes. While a lot of progress has already made, let’s just say that there is also a lot of work here still to be done.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, here is some of what Ortega actually had to say on the subject:

It’s nice to see everyone again but also we’re like knee-deep in that. We officially finished four episodes and everything is going well so far. We’re sticking to our roots but it’s become much bigger and a lot more fleshed out and characters have really incredible arcs and we have incredible set pieces and storylines. It just feels a lot more exciting from the jump.

At this point, we do believe that the story is going to be darker and even creepier than what we had the first go-around. Ortega has said in the past that her character won’t be involved in any crazy love-triangles this time around, but we will have to wait and see if that turns out to be the case.

As for when we will see the show back…

Our hope is that it will be at some point before the end of next year; however, given that we are talking about a show that has a really long post-production cycle, we do have to consider the possibility that it could even be 2026. Hopefully, at some point next year we will at least get a better sense of clarity on this; we are happy to take whatever we can get.

