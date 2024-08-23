James Spader returning as Ultron for Vision – Disney+ series

Over a year following the end of The Blacklist, James Spader is coming back to TV — or, at least his voice is.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the iconic actor will be returning to voice Ultron for the upcoming Vision spin-off series that is coming to Disney+ at some point in 2026. This show is a continuation / spin-off to WandaVision, and of course we are already curious how it is going to tie into what is ahead with Agatha All Along, as well.

Spader famously voiced the character of Ultron for the big-budget Avengers: Age of Ultron feature film, where the robot was first constructed as a defense mechanism gone terribly awry. They were defeated at the end of the film, which of course raises around a million or so questions as to how they are going to be back. Then again, this is the Marvel Cinematic Universe and if anyone is going to be capable of bringing characters back from the dead, it is them.

Of course, personally we’re just glad to see Spader back in some capacity, even if we are also still holding out a tiny amount of hope that The Blacklist eventually gets brought back in some form after a less-than-satisfying ending. Does anyone else feel like the final season did not answer enough questions? We’d love a chance to undo some of what happened there, similar to how we are seeing a Dexter: Resurrection series coming up in the near future.

Anyhow, we imagine that Vision will have more cast members announced down the line beyond just Paul Bettany, but we may have to wait to hear more about a lot of them. We know that Marvel and Disney can be patient with their reveals.

Related – Get a little bit more news about the Agatha All Along series now — including a trailer and some of our overall expectations

What do you think about James Spader coming back to TV for a Vision spin-off series?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







