Chicago PD season 12 spoilers: Is Atwater romance ahead?

Is there a chance that you are going to see a big Atwater romance soon on Chicago PD season 12? Well, there is a case for it!

Let us start things off here by saying the following: We want nothing more than to see LaRoyce Hawkins’ character actually find some happiness. This is a guy who has gone through a lot and while there have been some occasional romantic subplots for him, they have been few and far between. When will we get something that feels more long-lasting? That remains to be seen…

For now, showrunner Gwen Sigan is at least promising that something more could be coming for the character. To get more news on that, check out what she had to say in a new interview with TVLine:

“Atwater might get a little romance this season, [and with] somebody who can see him and can understand who he is.”

What does this mean? There is a grand mystery that needs to be figured out here, and we are excited to dive into it! We know that there has been a hope that new character Kiana Cook could end up being a love interest, but that has been far from confirmed. At the moment, it is our sentiment instead that we’re going to be seeing the show slow-play that character and allow us to get to know her over time. We imagine that there is a chance something romantic could eventually transpire between her and Atwater but for now, the focus is just going to be on allowing us a better opportunity to get to know who she is.

Elsewhere on the romance front this season, we are feeling pretty darn optimistic that you are going to be seeing either a wedding for Burgess and Ruzek or some progress that gets us close to it. We’ll have to see what happens!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Chicago PD right now, including more talk on the premiere date

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago PD season 12 over on NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







