Chicago PD season 12 premiere date revealed; what’s ahead?

After weeks of speculation, NBC has officially unveiled a Chicago PD season 12 premiere date — and it is basically what many expected.

Today, it was officially confirmed that come Wednesday, September 25, you are going to have a chance to see the latest batch of episodes premiere. This is the same start date as the other two shows in the franchise in Chicago Med and Chicago Fire, so the continuity is still there — as are the same timeslots you have seen over the past several years.

So now that we have an official premiere date, why not look more at the next order of business here? At the end of season 11, we saw the departure of Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton and within that, questions now linger about the future. Are we going to be seeing a replacement for her in Intelligence and if that happens, who will it be? Is it going to be someone like Petrovic, who we have already come to know, or a brand-new character who has yet to be cast?

Meanwhile, we obviously want a Burgess / Ruzek wedding and for Hank Voight, he has to face the major question as to whether or not he will ever be able to open up again. We’re sure that this is going to be a hard question for him to answer and all things considered, for good reason. He has lost so many people he was close to, and it is one of the reasons why we hope that if nothing else, there is a way for him and Upton to keep up communication. It may not be easy but at the same time, finding a way to talk things out is important. (This has never been Hank’s strong suit, but still.)

