Only Murders in the Building season 4: An Eva Longoria spotlight

Hulu has been kind enough to release another sneak peek for the Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere, and this one is especially fun! Or, at least it especially feels that way if you are a fan of Eva Longoria.

As a matter of fact, even if you have not seen too much of the actress’ work before, we do tend to think that it could make you a fan on its own. After all, the Desperate Housewives alum is actually playing herself here — or, a version of herself playing Mabel Mora for the movie based on Charles, Mabel, and Oliver’s podcast. This could be a fun opportunity for us to see how Longoria interprets this “character,” and how she will want to make her own beyond the person in front of her.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion — there are multiple videos a week all season!

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a new sneak peek that sheds some light on this situation and adds what we believe to be a great deal of context. Longoria seems to believe that her version of Mabel should be excessive, reckless, and perhaps a little eccentric — to the point where she is Maybelle more than Mabel. This goes in contrast to the version played by Selena Gomez, who is more deadpan and straightforward.

The back-and-forth between these two for a lot of the season is going to be funny, especially since we tend to think that the “new trio” is going to be around for at least a certain part of the season. How they do tie in to what happened to Sazz Pataki (the murder victim for this season) does very-much remain to be seen.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Only Murders in the Building right now, including a video about Eugene Levy

What do you most want to see moving into the Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







