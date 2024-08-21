Evil season 4 episode 14 video: A series finale confrontation

As so many of you are aware, the Evil series finale is going to be airing on Paramount+ tomorrow — so what is going to be coming?

Well, let’s just start off here by noting that it seems like some time has passed between tomorrow’s episode and where we have been for most of the season so far. After all, how else can you really describe the situation for Kristen at present? Within this episode you will see that she has opened up a therapy practice, and has clearly shifted over to what she thinks is the best way to make ends meet after all of the chaos recently plus the assessor program shutting down at the church.

So what happens when Leland shows up at the practice pretending to be one of the patients? Let’s just say that this is where things start to get a little bit spicy. If you head over to TV Guide right now, you can see a new sneak preview for what lies ahead that is focusing on Michael Emerson’s character turning up — and from there, Leland doing whatever he can to manipulate her. None of this should be a surprise, but she’s also been around him long enough in order to see through many of his games. It is one of the reasons why the first thing that she does is call up the police saying that Leland has violated the protective order.

The clip ends before we see what really happens to Leland, but doesn’t it feel likely that the guy gets killed off? We suppose the only way that this changes is in the event that the show wants to give themselves a better opportunity of future stories down the line — that is, of course, provided that a streaming service or network wants to pick them up.

Related – See more thoughts now regarding Evil season 5 and where things currently stand

What do you most want to see moving into Evil season 4 episode 14 this weekend?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are more updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







