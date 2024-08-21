Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: If there is a flip… (day 37)

We have officially made it to day 37 on Big Brother 26 — so what exactly can you expect to see across the board here?

Well, for starters, let’s just say that there will probably be more campaigning, but there are a lot of different scenarios that you have to consider and play out. There are nine people who are going to be voting once you factor in the loser of the AI Arena Competition, which means that five will be voting. There are no ties, so there is no need for Tucker to vote as Head of Household.

Based on everything from yesterday, it does still feel like Brooklyn is going to be evicted if she is up against either Cam or Chelsie in the game. If it is Cam versus Chelsie, though, things get a little more interesting. Brooklyn would likely support keeping Chelsie, and we get a good sense that T’kor and Kimo would, as well. From here, you just need Quinn and one other person to make the flip happen and that feels possible.

Now, Kimo and T’kor did say last night that if they do flip the vote, they are not going to blindside Tucker with it. What this will tell him, though, is that he cannot fully trust them and that could be an issue down the road — especially since Chelsie is really good at the social game and keeping people on her side. Tucker has convinced himself that Brooklyn is really the head of the alliance, but it’s actually Chelsie who keeps everyone together. Even though getting out Cam would help him more in physical competitions, Chelsie staying could end up being a part of his undoing in this scenario.

One other interesting note from overnight

Joseph and Tucker’s tight bond is becoming more and more apparent to people within the game, as Kimo, T’kor, and Rubina are all very-much aware of it. They all are becoming more trusting of Quinn than him, even if Quinn has had his fair share of strategic blunders so far.

