Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: The Makensy spiral (day 36)

We are now in the thick of things when it comes to Big Brother 26 campaigns today, so what exactly can we say about it?

Well, for starters, this is about as weird and unhinged a week as you could have wanted — even if it has also been a little more subtle than what we had a chance to see with the insanity last week. Both Brooklyn (the target) and Chelsie (the potential target if Brooklyn wins the AI Arena) have been campaigning extensively. Meanwhile, Cam is just in there working out and talking about squirrels and/or birds. We’d love to be anywhere near as chill as he is — wouldn’t that be a wonderful thing? (It’s great for life, but not fun for the game.)

Tonight, we have heard Brooklyn continue to make some of her campaign rounds, spending time with Kimo and trying to downplay the Pentagon. While we do think that Chelsie has made some good inroads with him and T’kor, Brooklyn really lacks the ability to pivot or ever own up to some of her lies in the game. She operates from a sense of a false moral high-ground, which is not something you can really do in this game. She’s someone who is really skilled when the numbers are in her favor but is weakened severely when she’s on the outs. Chelsie is better able to pivot and relate to the other players.

As interesting all this is, perhaps the strangest story of the night is how Makensy continues to someone act like she is the one on the block, mostly because she’s realized how far she is behind in the game. She’s also spent the better part of the night declaring herself an enormous threat while also practically begging to be brought into alliances. Still, there are no takers. She’s unraveled (and become more overtly religious) as the season has gone on, and her biggest issue in the game is just that she just doesn’t connect to anyone. We don’t see too many players like her on the show.

