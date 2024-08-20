Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Chelsie fights back? (Day 36)

One of the best things about Big Brother 26 is that you never know what is going to happen on a daily basis, mostly because there are so few larger alliances where there is actual loyalty.

By the time last night ended, after all, it looked like Tucker had done a great job. He had two potential targets in Chelsie and Brooklyn on the block alongside Cam. Meanwhile, he had brought Leah and Makensy closer and still had his 6th Avenue alliance — plus, a final two with Joseph. He was still a threat, but he did his best to give himself options for the future.

So what’s changed today? Well, Makensy has woken up seemingly anti-Tucker, mostly because Rubina spent a ton of time with him overnight and she’s realized she is not as close to him as she thought. Also, she’s had lengthy conversations with both Brooklyn and Chelsie, and the latter is especially good at bringing people in. Makensy’s new idea is that Tucker wants to take out threats, has assembled a group of people he can beat, and wants to at least keep Quinn around because he’s somewhat of a target. She’s got a couple of things right, but far from the whole shebang.

Chelsie and Brooklyn have both campaigned a lot this morning, even if a lot of it has to do with just convincing people that there are numbers elsewhere.

Makensy and Leah’s conversation

Let’s just say that the two are talking at present and are seemingly connecting some dots. This is just hard because both of them are actually weeks behind right now in terms of what is actually going on in the game, and it may take them a while to finger out what they actually should do: Work together and infiltrate separate groups. Nobody takes them seriously because they’ve yet to show consistent game.

Related – See another update now from the Big Brother 26 feeds

What do you most want to see on Big Brother 26 moving forward today?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







