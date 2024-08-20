Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Flip-flopping begins? (Day 36)

Day 36 has arrived within the Big Brother 26 house and as we get deeper into it, it feels like more and more interesting questions will be asked in regards to Thursday’s eviction. Take, for starters, whether T’kor and Kimo are going to start to burn the trust of even more people in the game.

At this point, we’ve gotten the sense already that T’kor in particular definitely does not want Chelsie to go. Meanwhile, Brooklyn has started to do her own campaigning, perhaps hoping for a Cam eviction this week. While he is a number for that side of the house, he contributes nothing strategically and while he may be a physical asset on paper, he’s yet to win anything of substance. He may be the most chill person ever, which seems great for life on the outside. It’s not so useful within the game a lot of the time.

T’kor at this point is basically in the same spot that she was last week, feeling as though her larger alliance is not thinking of her game first and foremost. Also, since Tucker can’t compete for HoH next week, he does not need to enact some sort of immediate revenge. She and Kimo are probably set to spend the next 48 hours again figuring out what to do in this particular scenario, hoping that in the end, they can then have some numbers as they move forward. If they keep doing this, eventually they could be targeted … but probably not yet, given that there are some bigger targets still very much around. (Remember that some of this indecision may also be further due to Makensy and Leah started to get closer to Tucker, as well.)

If we had to wager what is going to happen later this week as of today, we think that Brooklyn likely goes if she is on the block. However, if it is Cam vs. Chelsie, that is where we think that you could see some sort of surprise enter the picture.

Related – Check out more updates from the Big Brother 26 live feeds last night

What are you most hoping to check out moving into the rest of Big Brother 26 today?

Go ahead and let us know now! Also, keep coming back for some additional updates throughout the rest of the season.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







