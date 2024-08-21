Is Claim to Fame new tonight on ABC, August 21, 2024?

Is Claim to Fame new tonight on ABC? Make no mistake — we would love nothing more than to check out the home stretch of the season. There are only four contestants left and from here on out, we certainly imagine that things are going to be pretty intense. Also, consider the fact that everyone left has done a reasonably good job hiding their relatives, and it makes for one of the most unpredictable showdowns that we’ve had.

(Granted, it is still pretty baffling that nobody has figured out Adam’s connection to Michael Bolton, especially when the two even look somewhat alike!)

Now, we do have to go ahead and share the bad news, as Claim to Fame will not be airing an episode tonight. What gives with that? Well, the answer is rather simple: It has been moved due to the Democratic National Convention. Originally, the plan was for it to be airing tonight, and you will be waiting instead until Wednesday, August 28. That is when the final two episodes are going to air over the course of the night.

Want to learn more about what’s ahead there? Then go ahead and check out the official synopsis:

All four competitors head into the Guess Off for a coveted spot in the finale. Then, the final three compete in a supersized challenge as former contestants return to either help or sabotage during gameplay, and this season’s winner is revealed.

Will the show return for a season 4?

Well, for now, nothing has been altogether guaranteed. We know the numbers are down versus season 2, but also not at such a level where a cancellation is guaranteed. It really feels like a situation where things could go either way.

