Claim to Fame season 3 episode 7 spoilers: The last before finale

Next week on ABC you are going to have a chance to see Claim to Fame season 3 episode 7, but let’s go ahead and note there is a lot to anticipate in advance!

Where do we start? Well, it is worth noting that the finale is coming in just two weeks and because of that, the competition is about to get that much more intense. Everyone is starting to get a better sense of who their competition is and yet, there’s a ton of strategy that goes into certain decisions. Alliances will start to shatter and, of course, challenges become all the more important. It is really hard to say who is going to win on a show like this just because there is always a chance that things turn out to be super-unpredictable.

For a few more details on what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full Claim to Fame season 3 episode 7 synopsis below:

New information is revealed in a high-stakes puzzle challenge, but winning proves even more valuable as the final Wine Clue is up for grabs. Promises are cast aside heading into the Guess Off as all four competitors want a coveted spot in the finale.

Now, we do tend to think that every contestant there is super-motivated to win the grand prize — it would be silly to think otherwise. However, at the same time we do think it is worth noting here that likability at this point inevitably does become a factor. People want to be okay with who wins if it’s not them, and that is why a social game is important at this stage. With this season in particular, it feels like it’s been a reason why certain players have been targeted.

Related – Get some other coverage now on Claim to Fame season 3, including some recent guesses

What do you most want to see moving into Claim to Fame season 3 episode 7?

Who are you rooting for to win at this point? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







