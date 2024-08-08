Claim to Fame season 3: Dedrick is Michael Jackson’s nephew!

Right when we thought that tonight’s Claim to Fame season 3 episode had a predictable ending, Dedrick went rogue. He decided that he wanted to guess Adam, thinking that there was a good chance that he could get him out of the game. The irony here is that he had a perfect opportunity to take out Danny, who was actually related to Marc Anthony and he had all the information. He just didn’t trust it!

Instead, Dedrick decided that he was going to guess that Adam was related to Owen Wilson … and he was wrong, just as so many other people have been wrong for most of the season.

It has been pretty obvious for a good while now that Dedrick was related to Michael Jackson, so the reveal itself was hardly a shock. At least he was in good spirits about being eliminated in the way in which it happened!

What is interesting here is that in a lot of ways, Dedrick did some of the remaining players a favor. Danny is now a really easy target given the fact that multiple players know who he is. Because of that, he has to tread carefully. We are at a point in the game now where a lot of people know who one another are and that does create this sort of elevated sense of drama.

In general, though, we have to give the most credit right now to Shane, who has done a pretty incredible job for most of the season of having people be completely in the dark about his true self. Heck, he’s even done a good job stumping much of the internet — or, at the very least, he did for a good while.

