Claim to Fame season 3 episode 6 spoilers: The final 5 face off

Next week on ABC, you are going to see the arrival of Claim to Fame season 3 episode 6 — and things are about to get intense. There are only a few episodes remaining, meaning that all bets are off when it comes to people starting to identify celebrity relatives. There’s been a lot of strategy when it comes to keep people around, but eventually we’re going to shift into an “all bets are off” mindset where it really just comes down to trying to make it one more week.

What makes this particular episode interesting, though, is that it feels like everyone is going to be transfixed on just one player. Is that a good idea, or a terrible decision?

https://open.spotify.com/episode/2SEBC8cK1lIP0o3qvNFXZ0?si=ScHTu1oPQA-JL4TaJ01a3A

For a few more specifics right now, just go ahead and check out the full Claim to Fame season 3 episode 6 synopsis below:

The competition tightens with just five contestants left. Their pop-culture knowledge is put to the test in this week’s challenge as additional clues are revealed. Leading into the Guess Off, the housemates attempt to unite against one fellow player.

Because this season has been so unpredictable, it really feels hard to say who is going to win at this point. We just wish that, as always, the series managed to generate a little bit more attention. We know that it is hard for any show to find success in the summer, but this really is one of the better reality TV concepts out there these days! We’d also love for there to be a season 4 to see if some of the celebrity relatives remain interesting and if there are some new ways to approach the show strategically. Like any other series within this genre, it does feel as though things are almost constantly evolving.

What do you most want to see moving into Claim to Fame season 3 episode 6 over on ABC?

Out of the remaining contestants, who are you rooting for at this point? Be sure to sound off right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







