America’s Got Talent: AIRFOOTWORKS get a Golden Buzzer!

Tonight, Howie Mandel had the Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent — and it felt that AIRFOOTWORKS was a prime candidate to get it before they even performed.

After all, what the dance group does is so unique and special — they combine styles and also deliver a routine that is different from anything else that is out there in the market. It also does not hurt that they have the guidance on some level of former champ Kenichi Ebina, who knows a lot about how to create visual dance spectacles. The performance tonight was a significant evolution from the premiere, something that was visually stunning and a major step forward for what the group could do.

What is a little bit crazy is how exactly all of this played out with the Buzzer. Technically, this was Howie’s night to press it, but Simon decided that he was “going to get himself fired” by pressing it instead. This led to a situation where both of the guys wanted to take credit for it, leading to one of the weirdest moments we’ve had on the show in quite some time.

As it turns out, the tape showed that Howie technically pressed the buzzer first, but does any of this really matter? The most important thing for now is that the Japanese dance group moves on to the next round, and we will see exactly where things go from here. We just love the choice here since acts like singers do not necessarily need the help anywhere near as much. This is a group that may not have been able to move forward otherwise, even though America has shown at least some appreciation for dance over the years.

Related – See some more updates on America’s Got Talent right now, including everyone taking part tonight

Do you think that Howie Mandel made the right Golden Buzzer decision on America’s Got Talent tonight?

Or, do you think Simon hijacked his moment? Go ahead and let us know now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates..

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







