America’s Got Talent live show #2 lineup: Alex Sampson, Nini, more

The second America’s Got Talent live show is coming to NBC on Tuesday night — do you want to know more about who is a part of it now?

Well, the last thing that we want to do at present is keep you in suspense, so why not get a little bit more into it? The latest roster has a ton of Golden Buzzer recipients, but also some totally unique acts. We hope that at least a few of the surprisingly fun performers make it through to genuinely surprise us.

Sky Elements – The drone-stunt group had one of the most epic performances of the auditions, one that led to Simon Cowell breaking the Golden Buzzer rules.

Young-Min – A magician that in the premiere, created some wonderful things with sand. While Simon was a little lukewarm on it, we love how refreshing and unique this actually felt!

Bboy Samuka – Given the recent breakdancing event in the Olympics, it actually feels perfect that we see him now, especially given what he can do even with a physical limitation.

Schumacher – Sofia Vergara’s controversial Golden Buzzer. Personally, we did find these two Japanese visual comedians to be funny and very-much entertaining.

Alex Sampson – Easily a favorite among the group, at least when it comes to what we tend to think a lot of young fans are going to do after the fact here.

Ashlee Montague – She is the extreme ballerina who did the stunt with wine bottles in the audition — how will she raise the game from here? It is fun to wonder, no?

Nini – The exceptional and surprising guitarist from the auditions.

Brooke Bailey – An exceptional singer, someone who does have significant competition in Alex.

Airfootworks – The unique dance-crew has a mentor of sorts in former champ Kenichi Ebina, and we’re sure his influence will be here.

Biko’s Manna – The singing group had a memorable audition earlier this season to “Don’t Worry Be Happy.”

Legion – Why is the show putting two of Sofia’s acts in the same episode? The dance group definitely do put a unique spin on things with their fancy, and dangerous, footwork.

