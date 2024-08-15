America’s Got Talent live show #1 results: Who was eliminated?

Entering tonight’s America’s Got Talent results show on NBC, it was easy to make at least a few predictions. Richard Goodall would almost certainly advance, and we already knew that Hakuna Matata was through thanks to Sofia Vergara’s Golden Buzzer.

So, did that actually happen? Well, if there is one thing you probably know from watching this show already, it is that the producers want to draw everything out for as long as seemingly possible. Before we even got the results, we had to learned the Top 5 acts who would move on to the next phase. Ashes and Arrows were the first act named and then after that, Attraction Junior and then Roni Sagi & Rhythm were put in. From here, we then learned that Hypers Kids Africa advanced in a pretty stunning decision over Liv Warfield, a pretty fantastic act who easily could have made it to the finals!

To the surprise of no one, Richard was revealed to be the next act in the Top 5.

